Mayor Andrew Hallikas brought forward the following resolution in the November 14 council meeting. It passed with one opposition vote:

Recommendation: WHEREAS the International bridge between Fort Frances and International Falls is a strategic and essential asset to both The Town of Fort Frances and the City of International Falls; and

WHEREAS this international bridge is a strategic and essential asset between the Province of Ontario and the State of Minnesota; and

WHEREAS this international bridge is a strategic and essential asset between Canada and the United States of America; and

WHEREAS several hundred thousand vehicles cross this International Bridge each year; and

WHEREAS this International Bridge is a critical economic and community link connecting the Town of Fort Frances and the City of International Falls; and

WHEREAS this international bridge is a critical piece of infrastructure binding not just two communities, but the entire “borderland” region together; and

WHEREAS this International Bridge was constructed over a hundred years ago; and

WHEREAS this International Bridge requires regular maintenance; and

WHEREAS parts of this International Bridge may soon need to be replaced; and

WHEREAS the Federal Governments of Canada and the United States of America didn’t step in to buy their respective sides of this International Bridge when they were put up for sale to ensure that this strategic and essential community asset remained viable; and

WHEREAS Rainy River First Nations showed leadership in acquiring ownership to ensure that this International Bridge remained viable when Resolute put this International Bridge up for sale; and

WHEREAS tolls represent a significant economic and social barrier across this historically integrated region; and

WHEREAS the current owner has indicated that the tolls will triple in the coming months; and

WHEREAS there may now be an opportunity to take this International Bridge into public ownership and to reduce or entirely remove the tolls.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Mayor and Council of the Town of Fort Frances:

Call on the Government of Canada to:

a) Enter into negotiations to purchase the International Bridge for a fair price from Aazhogan LP, and

b) Maintain and operate the International Bridge, with minimal or no tolls, and

c) Construct a new International Bridge between Fort Frances and International Falls, that will operate toll free,

And further be it resolved:

a) That the Government of Ontario support and make every effort to cooperate and coordinate with the Government of Canada to facilitate the purchase of the existing bridge and the building of a new bridge.

AND FURTHER BE IT RESOLVED:

b) A copy of this resolution be sent to:

c) MP Marcus Powlowski, and the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs, and

d) The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Canadian Minister of Transport, and the Honourable Chrystia Freeland the Canadian Minister of Finance, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and

e) All Municipal Councils and First Nation Councils located in the Rainy River District, and

f) Grand Council, Treaty Three, and

g) All Municipal Associations in the Kenora and Rainy River Districts and the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association, and

h) All Chambers of Commerce serving the Kenora and Rainy River Districts, and

i) The Sunset County Metis Community, and

j) The Sunset County Travel Association, and

k) The Mayor and Council of International Falls, Minnesota, and

l) The Mayor and Council of Ranier, Minnesota

And further be it resolved that:

m) That the organizations listed in sections e, f, g, h, i, and j be sent a covering letter requesting that they adopt similar resolutions and send them to the individuals listed in section c, and d, and

n) That the organizations listed in sections k and l be sent a covering letter requesting that they adopt similar resolutions and send them to their state and federal officials and representatives.