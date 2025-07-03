Mall days BBQ fundraiser to benefit Women’s Shelter of Hope

A downtown Scott Street event happening next week will give everyone a chance to give those in need a happy Christmas.

The Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope will be on the receiving end of a fundraiser BBQ being held in conjunction with The Bargain Shop and Salvation Army Fort Frances during the Downtown BIA’s Mall Days event happening on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., the Salvation Army will be selling a $7 hot lunch that will include a burger or hot dog, chips and a drink, and it will all be coming from a surprise summer guest: Santa Claus himself. As part of the Christmas in July Mall Days, the Shelter of Hope is benefitting from the money raised to help support their Christmas fund.

“It’s for the Christmas Fund literally for the women that are going to the shelters, for their kids, for Christmas Time,” said Sharon Calder, the Shelter’s Transitional Housing and Outreach Program Worker.

“Our shelter doesn’t really get any donations for Christmas. I know our shelter is hurting at Christmastime especially, because it’s the season for more abuse, the abuse rate is higher in December.”

The Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope provides its service to the entirety of the Rainy River District and surrounding 10 First Nations, providing a safe place for women and their children who are escaping domestic abuse. Any women who is a victim of violence or abuse can access the shelter’s services and supports 24 hours a day, seven days a week in a safe, supportive, non-judgemental and confidential way. The shelter also provides outreach crisis counselling and transitional support to women in need.

Calder said many local businesses, organizations and individuals have stepped up in big ways to help support the BBQ so far, for which the Shelter is thankful, and she noted that others can still help support the Shelter financially through its listing on CanadaHelps.org, a website that connects people directly to Canadian nonprofits and allows them to make donations that go right to the organization. The Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope’s listing can be found directly at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/atikokan-crisis-centre/. There will also be more opportunities to donate to the Shelter during Mall Days.

“There will also be chances for people to donate more at the barbecue as well,” Calder said.

“The Bargain Shop will have something set up so people can donate whatever they can to help support us.”