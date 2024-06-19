Mail theft trial continues

An ongoing court case into the theft of mail from the Fort Frances Canada Post Office is on “a resolution track,” according to The Fort Frances Court Duty Counsel.

Ann Marie Rousseau of LaVallee has been accused of allegedly taking several items of mail from the Fort Frances Post Office, while she was employed as a contract cleaner there. According to police reports issued at the time of her arrest, an OPP investigation alleged at least 60 victims. Rousseau was charged with Theft Over $5,000 in connection to the case; her charges have not been proven in court.

Rousseau appeared in court on Tuesday, June 18, where the Duty Counsel requested one month to give time for a Crown Pre-trial to take place. According to Ontariocourts.ca, a Crown Pre-Trial is a meeting between the accused, their legal representative, and the crown, to go over the details of the case. The next phase, according to the site, is often a Judicial Pre-Trial, which is a meeting between the Crown, the lawyer and the judge to discuss whether the case can be resolved out of court, or if it will proceed to trial.

Rousseau will return to court July 30.