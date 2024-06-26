Lowey’s Greenhouse and Market Garden – growing in the district for nearly a century

Flowers from Lowey’s Greenhouse and Market Garden has been beautifying flowerbeds, patios and window boxes across the district for nearly a century. But each year, as flower sales wind down, the greenhouses and fields find a second life, producing thousands of pounds of fresh food for market.

Blaire and Donna Lowey are the third generation owners of the family businesses, which they took over from Blaire’s parents in 1990. It was originally known as Vanderhorst Farms; Blaire’s parents were Christine and James Lowey, and they took over the farm from Christine’s parents, Johannus and Huberdina Vanderhorst, who launched it in 1925.

Growing up, the greenhouses, fields and gardens were a big part of Blair’s life, and when it came time for the business to be passed on, he was the only one of his siblings ready and willing to carry on the legacy.

Vanderhorst Farms was known across the district for its beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables – a tradition Blair and Donna still uphold. This year, they are using two greenhouses to grow 1300 hothouse and cherry tomato plants. A third has been converted to a strawberry patch, which has already begun producing. In the fields, the pair have been planting out cold crops, like cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower.

“We grow a little bit of everything. Carrots, zucchini, lots of everything,” said Donna.

Strawberries have been sold fresh-picked in the greenhouse store so far, but soon, the pair will be hitting the road for the busy farmer’s market circuit. They head to Kenora every Wednesday, and participate in Sioux Narrows, which is held every other Tuesday, and Sioux Lookout, every other Friday. They also have a greenhouse in Atikokan, where they host their own market every Thursday.

“We’re on the road a lot,” she said. “It’s busy. But people are happy to get fresh veggies.”

Both Donna and Blair have lived in the region their entire lives. They know many of their customers by name, and enjoy seeing them at the greenhouse and markets over the years.

“I enjoy working with people and enjoy meeting my customers,” she said. “And it’s kind of nice to be your own boss at times. It gives you a kind of freedom.”

Like any other farm, the market garden isn’t without challenges. The unpredictability of the weather is always a factor, along with pests and hungry deer.

“And every year, there seems to be some kind of crop failure,” said Donna. “Last year our crop failure was beets for some strange reason. They’re the easiest thing to grow, but we just couldn’t get them to grow last year. Every year there’s something different.”

The market garden will keep the pair busy until deep into fall – usually until freeze-up, and a little beyond. Then they take a short break, and head back to the greenhouse in February – and that’s Donna’s favourite place to be.

“I really love the greenhouse,” she said. “My favourite part of the year is April to May, when we’re transplanting. It’s quiet and we’re out in the greenhouse, just planting away in the dirt, listening to the radio. I really do enjoy that.”