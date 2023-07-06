Lots of things to learn at SGEI’s Creativity Camps

If you have any desire to learn about technology and traditional crafts, Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI)’s Creativity Camps are the place to go this summer.

Hosted from the campus’s Makerspace on the second floor, the camps cater to all ages.

Makerspace assistant Maggie LeMesurier says there’s lots to learn and explore. For example, there will be medicine bags and medicine teachings, drum making, and ribbon skirts. People of all ages get to learn about the available technology like their laser cutter, 3D printers, and Cricut machines.

“It’s going to be super fun,” says LeMesurier.

There will be elders coming in to share traditional knowledge as well.

“We have tons of opportunities to learn about Anishinaabe crafts and traditions,” she says.

They’ve also got robots — Dot and Dash and Ozobot robots help youth learn about coding. Participants can tell the robots what to do, and see how they work. They’ve also got the Makey Makey machine which detects small electrical signals and then makes keyboard inputs.

They have two kinds of 3D printers — MakerBot Replicator+ and the Raise3D Pro2 Plus. One is more educational, while the other is more industrial. LeMesurier says the kids are 3D printing their own spin tops.

After running the camps for the first time last year, LeMesurier says they decided to run each age group twice this time around: once in July, and then again in August.

Participants in last year’s adult Creativity Camp crafted their own ribbon skirts. This year, Seven Gens is hosting all three age groups twice. —Daniel Adam photo

“It’s good to have those opportunities for people to attend,” she says. “And it’s really important we pass on this knowledge and get people more involved in all that we offer here.”

The July kids camp is running this week, and their age group’s August camp is full. There are a few spots left for next week’s teen camp (13-17), and plenty of spots left for the adult camp the week after.

LeMesurier says next month’s camps for teens and adults still have lots of room. There is no cost to attend the camps, simply register online at 7generations.org/makerspace/

Though programming has ended for the summer, the Makerspace is usually open to the public, offering weekly events like movie nights, 3D printing and laser cutting workshops, a sewing club, and DIY craft nights.

These public events will return in the fall after the Creativity Camps have ended.