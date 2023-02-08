Lots of options to gift your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day

Three flower shops in the Fort Frances area all have different options this Valentine’s day from flowers to candy and other treats.

At Fort Frances Floral on Scott St. Amber Lazar is the new manager. She says they have several options for Valentine’s Day this year.

“Our special is a dozen roses of any colour, not all red unless they ask for it, and then we’re doing it with a teddy bear and box of chocolates for $109.99,” Lazar said. Delivery will be an extra $9.99.”

In addition to this deal, Fort Floral also has a giveaway on, in an effort to help people clean out their cupboards.

“If you bring in old, recycled vases, you get an entry in a draw that will happen on Valentine’s Day,” Lazar added. “You get an entry for a gift basket, it’s going to have coffee, a coffee cup a bunch of assorted goodies. I haven’t put it together yet but it’s going to have a value around $80. It’s just a fun way to be interactive with the community. It’s a way to declutter the house.”

Lazar says the vases will be used at some point in the future as a promotion. A free vase with certain arrangements or something similar.

Lazar says there haven’t been too many pre-orders but she will be prepared for the big day next week.

“We haven’t had too [many preorders]. There’s probably about 20 right now,” she said. “I find that this town is pretty last minute for their orders. So we’re preparing, we’re going to have lots of staff for about four or five days. So coming up soon here, we’re going to have a full house and be prepared for those orders to come flooding in.”

Another option that they have available are gift baskets that include beer or wine. The options are available on their website fortfloralshop.com.

With Border Blooms Janet Kuiack is offering several different flower packages which are available online at borderblooms.ca. Packages include different kinds of bouquets which can be all roses or include other flowers and range in price from $40 to over $100.

“We’re also holding classes,” Kuiack said. “So people can build their own Valentine’s arrangements. I teach them about different kinds of flowers, where they come from, how they survive, and the best way to treat them to keep them longer. Then I do a demonstration on making an arrangement.”

Kuiack offers the classes year round and often groups gather to make arrangements for special events or other holidays throughout the year.

“It’s been organizations doing it together as a class like as a thank-you. And we’re making one with young students to bring home for their families. Then we’re doing another one for gentlemen to come watch the Superbowl game and they’re going to arrange flowers at the Superbowl and bring them home to their wives after the game.”

They don’t have any classes with openings at the moment but anyone interested in forming a class can contact Border Blooms to set up a new class. Kuiack says she prefers to have at least 10 people in a class.

At Lowey’s Greenhouse and Market Garden, there are lots of options for flowers and other options for Valentine’s gifts. Different flower arrangements are available on their website, Loweysgreenhouse.com. But they’ll also be hosting a pop up vendor market this Saturday as well.

Owner Donna Lowey says while men are the main demographic buying flowers many women will be for the market.

“The men probably, this time of year probably lead in about 90 per cent of my customers coming in for flowers,” She said. “That being said, the pop up is always popular, probably more popular for women just because it’s an outing and have a nice, nice outing in the greenhouse to come out when it’s cold outside.”

The market at Lowey’s will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will feature many local vendors. Including Cornell Farms, Moss Candles, Smashing Tea, Hen & Chick, Cabin Road and Rainy Lake Refill among many others.