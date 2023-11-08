The organizers of the Luncheon of Hope held at La Place Rendez-Vous on Saturday, October 28, 2023, are asking attendees to check the jacket they returned home with to make sure it is the same one that they showed up in.

One such guest has discovered their jacket was taken home by mistake and is hoping for its return.

The jacket in question is a Lolë brand black hooded 3/4 length jacket.

Luncheon organizers are hoping attendees will check their belongings to see if they may have grabbed the wrong jacket by mistake, and that individual can return to La Place Rendez-Vous both to return the jacket, as well as to pick up their jacket that was left behind.