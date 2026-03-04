Location and ownership changes didn’t stop The Den from being a town staple

As a decades-old hair salon in Fort Frances, The Den has become a go-to spot for the community’s styling needs.

The Den was originally owned by Cindy Allan and Debbie Perusse, who operated the location until 2023, when it was purchased by Denise Bragg, a long-time worker in the salon. After her purchase of the salon, Bragg relocated the business to where it operates now on Scott Street.

For Bragg, hair styling has been a passion since high school. She initially developed an interest in the work during a co-op placement at The Den when it was still under it’s previous management. It was here that she realized it was something she would consider pursuing as a profession.

“I’ve always wanted to do it,” Bragg said. “It was between early childhood and hair styling. They were both in my interests. I went away, did some early childhood stuff, but I got sick, and I just said, ‘Okay, I need to do something different, because now I’m behind in the course.’ Then I went back to hair and I loved it, so that’s where I’ve been.”

A fixture of downtown Fort Frances, The Den was purchased by long-time employee Denise Bragg in 2023. After taking ownership, she relocated the salon to its current location at 306 Scott Street and continues to offer the same quality service the business has become known for across its lifetime. – Liam Oliver Neilson photo

After deciding to get back into hairdressing, she began attending NuWave School of Hair Design in Thunder Bay, Ont. where she got her footing as a professional stylist. Upon completing her hairdressing program, Bragg moved back to Fort Frances and started an apprenticeship at The Den.

After years of working there following a successful apprenticeship, Bragg made the move to buy the business in 2023 and now continues working there as her own boss.

Although currently at employee capacity with an apprentice that started last November, The Den takes on new stylists when the space is available. Bragg said they currently have five people working at The Den in its new location. “I have one apprentice, and then I have one girl that rents a chair, and then all the rest work under me.”

The Den is currently located at 306 Scott Street and welcomes appointments and walk-ins alike for people seeking a wide range of hair services. Whether it’s a basic cut or a completely new colour and style, The Den is there to help find the right look.