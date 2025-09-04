Local traffic stop leads to drug charges for three area residents

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three individuals with offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, just before 4:00 a.m., Fort Frances OPP conducted a traffic stop on Second St. East in Fort Frances, after public complaints of possible impaired driving in the area.

Through investigation, it was discovered that two of the three occupants of the vehicle had active warrants for their arrest. After a thorough search of the vehicle, officers located what appeared to be methamphetamine as well as a large quantity of what appeared to be cocaine.

As a result, a 27-year-old female from Couchiching First Nation, was charged with the following CDSA offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

This accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

A 33-year-old male from Fort Frances was charged with the following CDSA offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

This accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on Monday, September 29, 2025.

A 38-year-old male from Fort Frances was charged with the following CDSA offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

This accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Anyone with any information about the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca