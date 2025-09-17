Local Terry Fox Run raises $10K and counting

The community’s response to this year’s Terry Fox Run surpassed organizers’ expectation.

Organizers of this year’s edition of the annual fundraising event had hoped to blow the doors off last year’s turnout of a mere handful of participants.

Laura Bruyere, who was co-organizer this year with Laureen Luchka, said 80 people laced sneakers for the 2025 Terry Fox Run. According to donations counted so far, the event generated about $10,692.

“It’s an unofficial total because some pledges and donations will be sent in by participants directly to the foundation at a later date so the true total will be even more,” Bruyere wrote in an email to the Times.

These young runners led the charge at the 45th annual Terry Fox Run held at the Sorting Gap Marina last Sunday, September 14, 2025. The run saw 80 individuals registered to take part, and so far has brought in more than $10,000 to continue the fight against cancer. – Ken Kellar photo

The 45th edition of the run included a barbecue for participants.

Prior to the Sept. 14 run, Luchka had said she hoped the event would be returned to its former greatness in Fort Frances.

“I was truly overwhelmed by the response this year,” Bruyere said.

Compared to last year’s eight participants, the run turned the corner this year on the previous low turnout.

“This is such an amazing event that has been part of my childhood in this community for so long,” Luchka said leading up to the run. “Cancer touches everyone and everyone has a story.”