Local Salvation Army launches annual kettle appeal

Salvation Army Kettle Campaign volunteer coordinator Kaleb Firth, left, along with Walmart Fort Frances manager Ryan Roberts, Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas, Fort Frances Lakers head coach and general manager Luke Judson and Salvation Army Fort Frances corps officer Arthur Heathcote were all on hand to officially kick off the Salvation Army’s annual Kettle Campaign to raise funds for those in need in the district. Kettles will be at participating businesses across town and all funds collected stay in the community. – Allan Bradbury photo

The Fort Frances Lakers and Walmart helped the local Salvation Army launch the 2026 Christmas Kettle Campaign in the Rainy River District yesterday.

Kaleb Firth is the Kettle Campaign’s co-ordinator for this year he says they have kettles stationed at retailers across the district and looking for volunteers to ring bells. Even if you don’t carry cash any more there are options to use your card or mobile phone.

“We have more tap locations, so we’re going to be all the way out in the west end of the district at Beaver Mills Market, we’re going to be at Cloverleaf grocery store in Emo and we’ll be at Walmart, The Place, and Safeway. We’ve always known that Fort Frances has a really strong giving culture and we’re excited to renew that for the Salvation Army and the work that they do.”

When the campaign launched on Wednesday Fort Frances Lakers Players were there to ring the bells and encourage shoppers to donate to the campaign, Head Coach and General Manager Luke Judson says that volunteering is part of being a Laker and the players know that when they join the team.

“We’ve made a commitment over the last three years to be involved with everything we can,” Judson said.

“This is something that’s been important to us. I think this is our third year involved. The boys have had some fun with it, and I hope, hope it helps the cause. This is part of the deal, coming to Fort Frances, I think [the players] know we’re kind of a staple in the community. They’ve committed themselves to everything. They’re good sports, and by all accounts, they’ve done a good job embracing that.”

Fort Frances Mayor Andrew Hallikas was also on hand for the campaign launch and praised the work of the Salvation Army in the community.

“In my duties as mayor, I make a lot of public appearances, but this is one of my favourite ones,” he said.

“The Salvation Army is such an integral part of Fort Frances, and the amazing work that they do for our community, not just at this time of year, but year around, is indispensable. I do want to put a shout out to all of our citizens. This fundraising campaign, the Christmas kettle campaign that we’re kicking off today is one of the major fundraising campaigns for the Salvation Army, and I really encourage our citizens to be generous, as they always are.”

Hallikas encouraged local residents to give as they’re able given the economic struggles everyone is feeling.

“Dig deep, because there’s a lot of people at this time of year, especially here in Northwestern Ontario, that are feeling the economic pinch and are less fortunate, and the Salvation Army goes a long way to helping those people be fed, clothed,” he added.

“They even help them with housing. They help them with finding jobs. So I can’t say enough about the excellent work that the Salvation Army does in our community, and I really want to thank them for what they do, and it’s a pleasure to be here today and help kick off this campaign.”

Walmart Fort Frances store manager Ryan Roberts echoed the store’s support for the cause.

“It’s been a number of years that we’ve been involved with the Salvation Army and driving the Kettle Campaign,” he said.

“The store obviously operates within the community, and we know that people are facing tough times. There’s obviously a cost of living increase, and people are feeling the economic pressures. From our perspective, we do a lot. We do store donations for reducing waste, food donations, as well as supporting the Kettle Campaign and various other charitable initiatives within the community. So we’re just happy to help.”

Fort Frances Corps Officer Arthur Heathcoate says most of the funds go towards the annual Christmas Hampers distributed to families in need.

“All of the money collected throughout the Kettle Campaign stays within this community,” he said.

“I goes to help provide for the hampers that are coming up this Christmas and any excess funds to to the food bank and Community Family Services to continue to help those in need here in the community.”

Heathcoate says early registrations have been slow but he expects the closer they get to the Nov. 28 deadly for hamper registrations they will pick up significantly.

“Registration is slow so far, but we know that as the snow falls and we get closer to the deadline of Nov. 28 that will start to pick up,” he said.

“The Kettle Campaign is always very well supported here. It’s one of the wonderful things about living in Fort Frances, the generosity of the people here is at times overwhelming. It seems as though everybody wants to help in some way. Yeah, and just being able to contribute money enables us to meet and meet and facilitate needs as they arise here with our people.”

Firth says several local businesses and agencies are sponsoring kettle days and matching the days’ donations up to $350 on their day.

“We have nine committed community business and agency partners who are going to do different match days this season,” he said. “They’re going to match up to $350 and we’re really excited that these are first time donors.”

Kettle volunteer shifts are typically two hours in length and there are three shifts to choose from. 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. While these are often the shifts, Firth says other arrangements can be made if necessary and there will be chairs at all of the locations as well.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Kettle Campaign across the Rainy River District can reach out to Volunteer Coordinator Kaleb Firth at 807-456-3516 or by email kaleb.firth@salvationarmy.ca.