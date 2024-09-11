Local organizations team up to spread awareness of 9-8-8 helpline

Warning: this story contains discussion of suicide

There’s a number to call if you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, and two local organizations joined forces yesterday to spread the word.

Northwestern Ontario Metis Child and Family Services (NWOMFCS) and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Fort Frances Branch were at Walmart in Fort Frances yesterday to recognize World Suicide Prevention Day and spread awareness both of suicide prevention as well as the national 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline number to those who might otherwise have never heard of it.

CMHA peer support worker Andrea Bouvier, along with NWOMCFS’ Rhonda Howells were on location on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, to help spread awareness around both topics. Bouvier noted that the helpline has been around since 2005 as a 1-800 number, but only became a three-digit national line in 2022 in order to increase the number of people who could hopefully make use of it when at their lowest point.

“Today is actually National Suicide Prevention Day, and we’re just passing on information so people are aware,” Bouvier said.

“The 9-8-8 number is a great resource that’s available. 9-8-8 is just like 9-1-1, except it’s for suicide prevention and emotional support or distress. The more people that know about this, the better and we’re sharing that information.”

According to the Canadian Government, approximately 4,500 people die by suicide each year, which is equivalent to 12 people per day, with suicide rates being approximately three times higher among men compared to women. It also notes that for every death by suicide, at least seven to 10 loved ones are significantly affected by the loss.

Howells said the helpline is aimed at helping anyone in need, regardless of where they may be or even what language they may speak.

“This is a service that is available for anyone who is depressed, going through a hard time, needs to talk or is thinking about suicide,” Howells said.

“They can talk to a counsellor. They’ve got it in many different languages, and there are different branches, like for veterans. All that kind of stuff is available through this 988 number.”

The booth set up at Walmart had a community board for members of the public to show their support for those who might be thinking about suicide, or simply struggling with their mental health, as well as informational pamphlets, ribbons and snacks.

Bouvier said that since the suicide helpline went to a three digit national number, the number of calls they have received has increased by 80 percent, showing that Canadians are taking advantage of the assistance it can provide when they find themselves struggling.

“With it being a shorter number, it just comes to mind quickly and it’s something that sticks,” she said.

Howells said that the NWOMCFS is always looking to partner with other community organizations on initiatives, and so recognizing the awareness day was approaching, she said she reached out to CMHA Fort Frances to collaborate and help spread the word.

“I think everybody’s been impacted by mental health or someone that has committed suicide or attempted suicide, so the more support that we can provide as a community, the more positive results we end up with,” she said.

“I don’t have as much knowledge as I would love to have in this area, so I called upon Andrea because she has more experience than I do, and I’m willing to learn.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with your mental health or thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide Crisis Helpline at 9-8-8, Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566 (or text 45645 between 4:00 p.m. and midnight ET), Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868 (or text CONNECT to 686868). If you or someone you know is in immediate danger please call 9-1-1.



CMHA peer support worker Andrea Bouvier, left, and Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services’ (NWOMCFS) Rhonda Howells, right, spoke with shoppers at Walmart Fort Frances on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, to promote World Suicide Prevention Day, as well as to bring more awareness to the national Suicide Crisis Helping number, or 9-8-8. The pair had informational material for shoppers, as well as snacks and a community board where the public could leave messages of support for those struggling with their mental health of thoughts of suicide. According to the Government of Canada, approximately 4,500 Canadians die by suicide each year, which is equivalent to 12 people per day, with suicide rates being approximately three times higher in men than in women. – Ken Kellar photo