Local organizations join together for campaign aimed at addressing health wage gap

For Us. For You.

Equitable, high quality, primary health care services.

As Primary Care organizations in the Rainy River District, the Fort Frances Family Health Team, Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre, and the Atikokan Family Health Team will be participating in the For Us, For You campaign, spearheaded, in partnership, by Ontario’s community health sector.

This campaign calls on the provincial government to address the significant wage gap community health employees receive compared to peers doing similar work in schools and hospitals. This wage gap is causing high staff turnover, severe staffing shortages, and major recruitment challenges in the Northwest.

It was encouraging to see the January 27, 2025, announcement of $1.8 billion dedicated to primary care in Ontario. Given the uncertainties caused by the current political and economic climate, we want to make it clear that this promise must be upheld.

Further to this, we are advocating that funding comes directly to the smaller communities, including Fort Frances, Atikokan, and the 10 Anishinaabeg Communities and Indigenous populations in the Rainy River District. The geography and climate of our region are a significant barrier to care, and residents must travel two to four hours for many programs and services.

The following outlines an effective strategy to address the barriers to care in the Northwest:

1. Wage Equity: $500 million annually over five years to close the wage gap and ensure fair compensation for primary care workers.

2. Targeted Investments in the Northwest: Funding that prioritizes team expansion and flexibility to address the unique needs of rural and remote communities.

3. Digital Infrastructure: Investments in broadband and digital tools to enhance care delivery across vast distances.

4. Culturally Safe Care: Resources to ensure primary care teams can provide equitable, culturally appropriate care to Indigenous communities.

5. Mental Health Services: Sustainable funding to embed mental health and substance use disorder care within primary care teams.

As primary care providers in Northwestern Ontario, we are committed to partnering to develop solutions that address staffing shortages, expand services, and improve access to care. The challenges we face in the Northwest are immense, but we can make meaningful progress with targeted investments and collaborative planning.

We urge all residents to contact their MPP with the above message.

Please watch for our Social Media Campaign

#For Us. For You.