Local OPP officers responded to 198 calls last week

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 198 occurrences between Monday January 9, 2023, and Sunday, January 15, 2023, including:
- eTicket – Vehicle – 30
- Motor vehicle collision – 12
- Unwanted person – 10
- Theft – 9
- Domestic dispute – 8
- Mental health act – 8
- Warrants – 7
- Traffic complaint – 7
- R.I.D.E. – 7
- Drug offences – 6
- Liquor licence act – 5
- Community services – 5
- Police information – 5
- Alarm – 5
- Person Well-Being Check – 5
- Police assistance – 4
- Animal complaint – 4
- Property check – 4
- Trespass to property act – 4
- Shoplift – 3
- Prevent breach of peace – 3
- Escort – 3
- Assist Other Police Agency – 2
- Bail violations – 2
- Mischief – 2
- Landlord tenant problem – 2
- Family dispute – 2
- Assault – 2
- Ambulance Assistance – 2
- Sudden death – 2
- Property related – 2
- Harassment – 2
- Cyber Enabled Crime – 2
- 911 call/911 hang-up – 1
- Compliance Check – 1
- Sexual assault – 1
- Impaired/over 80 – 1
- B-E bus/res/oth – 1
- Police Observation – 1
- Phone calls – 1
- Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 1
- Person Check in – OSOR – 1
- Threats – 1
- Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 1
- eTicket – Person – 1
- Missing person located – 1
- Noise complaint – 1
- Suspicious person – 1
- Neighbour dispute – 1
- Person check-in – 1
- Property damage – 1
- Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 1
- Assist Other Non Police Agency – 1
- Weapons – 1
- Motor vehicle – abandoned – 1
Rainy River OPP laid 13 charges under the Criminal Code and 20 under the Highway Traffic Act.