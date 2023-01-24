Local OPP officers responded to 198 calls last week

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 198 occurrences between Monday January 9, 2023, and Sunday, January 15, 2023, including:

eTicket – Vehicle – 30

Motor vehicle collision – 12

Unwanted person – 10

Theft – 9

Domestic dispute – 8

Mental health act – 8

Warrants – 7

Traffic complaint – 7

R.I.D.E. – 7

Drug offences – 6

Liquor licence act – 5

Community services – 5

Police information – 5

Alarm – 5

Person Well-Being Check – 5

Police assistance – 4

Animal complaint – 4

Property check – 4

Trespass to property act – 4

Shoplift – 3

Prevent breach of peace – 3

Escort – 3

Assist Other Police Agency – 2

Bail violations – 2

Mischief – 2

Landlord tenant problem – 2

Family dispute – 2

Assault – 2

Ambulance Assistance – 2

Sudden death – 2

Property related – 2

Harassment – 2

Cyber Enabled Crime – 2

911 call/911 hang-up – 1

Compliance Check – 1

Sexual assault – 1

Impaired/over 80 – 1

B-E bus/res/oth – 1

Police Observation – 1

Phone calls – 1

Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 1

Person Check in – OSOR – 1

Threats – 1

Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 1

eTicket – Person – 1

Missing person located – 1

Noise complaint – 1

Suspicious person – 1

Neighbour dispute – 1

Person check-in – 1

Property damage – 1

Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 1

Assist Other Non Police Agency – 1

Weapons – 1

Motor vehicle – abandoned – 1

Rainy River OPP laid 13 charges under the Criminal Code and 20 under the Highway Traffic Act.