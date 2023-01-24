 

Local OPP officers responded to 198 calls last week

24 January 2023

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 198 occurrences between Monday January 9, 2023, and Sunday, January 15, 2023, including:

  • eTicket – Vehicle – 30
  • Motor vehicle collision – 12
  • Unwanted person – 10

  • Theft – 9
  • Domestic dispute – 8
  • Mental health act – 8
  • Warrants – 7
  • Traffic complaint – 7
  • R.I.D.E. – 7
  • Drug offences – 6
  • Liquor licence act – 5
  • Community services – 5
  • Police information – 5
  • Alarm – 5
  • Person Well-Being Check – 5
  • Police assistance – 4
  • Animal complaint – 4
  • Property check – 4
  • Trespass to property act – 4
  • Shoplift – 3
  • Prevent breach of peace – 3
  • Escort – 3
  • Assist Other Police Agency – 2
  • Bail violations – 2
  • Mischief – 2
  • Landlord tenant problem – 2
  • Family dispute – 2
  • Assault – 2
  • Ambulance Assistance – 2
  • Sudden death – 2
  • Property related – 2
  • Harassment – 2
  • Cyber Enabled Crime – 2
  • 911 call/911 hang-up – 1
  • Compliance Check – 1
  • Sexual assault – 1
  • Impaired/over 80 – 1
  • B-E bus/res/oth – 1
  • Police Observation – 1
  • Phone calls – 1
  • Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 1
  • Person Check in – OSOR – 1
  • Threats – 1
  • Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 1
  • eTicket – Person – 1
  • Missing person located – 1
  • Noise complaint – 1
  • Suspicious person – 1
  • Neighbour dispute – 1
  • Person check-in – 1
  • Property damage – 1
  • Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 1
  • Assist Other Non Police Agency – 1
  • Weapons – 1
  • Motor vehicle – abandoned – 1

Rainy River OPP laid 13 charges under the Criminal Code and 20 under the Highway Traffic Act.

