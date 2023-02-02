Local man charged in violent crime

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – One individual faces robbery and break and enter charges following an incident at a motel in Fort Frances.

On January 27, 2023, at approximately 06:30 a.m., officers with the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a motel where they located one individual who had been assaulted. This individual was transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-years-old Fort Frances man has been arrested and charged with: Robbery with violence and Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The accused has been remanded into custody and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on February 1, 2023, for a bail hearing. The accused is known to police – he was charged with Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 last January in connection to a drug raid on a Fort Frances residence.