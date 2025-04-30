Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS: Riverside Launches Campaign for New MRI and Radiology Units

Riverside Health Care is proud to launch “Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS,” a community-driven fundraising campaign to bring a state-of-the-art MRI to La Verendrye General Hospital and new Digital Radiography units to both La Verendrye General Hospital and the Rainy River Health Centre.

“This is an exciting milestone that will help shape the future of health care across the Rainy River District,” said Holly Kaemingh, Riverside’s Director of Fundraising,

“Our communities deserve access to the best health care possible. With the addition of an MRI and new Digital Radiography units, we’ll be able to deliver cutting-edge diagnostic services without the need for patients to travel.”

With a goal of raising $1.6 million, Riverside is calling on residents, businesses, and community organizations to play a starring role in shaping the future of local health care. Every gift, no matter the size, will make an impact.

This is more than a campaign — it’s a community-driven mission to deliver faster, more accurate diagnoses without leaving the district. Together, we’re focusing on the future of health care and shining a brighter light on the well-being of our communities.

Lights symbolize hope—the community spotlight shining on the need for modern diagnostic tools.

Camera reflects precision—the cutting-edge technology helping uncover the unknown.

Diagnosis is our destination—the answers that lead to faster care, better outcomes, and a healthier future.

“Digital radiography enhances patient care by providing faster, clearer images with lower radiation exposure, enabling quicker diagnosis and treatment. Bringing this upgraded technology to Rainy River Health Centre means patients are getting the gold standard of care with their imaging,” says Andrea Faragher, Riverside’s Director of Diagnostic Services.

Riverside Health Care Chief of Staff, Dr. Lucas Keffer added, “[an] MRI is an extremely versatile diagnostic tool used for many purposes including diagnosing some cancers, strokes, muscular and neurological injuries, and complex infections involving bones, joints, and the spine. Having an MRI machine in Fort Frances is very exciting and will save district residents a great deal of travel to Thunder Bay.”

Staff at La Verendrye General Hospital celebrate the launch of Riverside Health Care’s new MRI and Radiology fundraising campaign. – Submitted photo

Donations can be made by phone at (807) 274-6635, or in person at any Riverside Health Care facility via cash, cheque, or credit card. Cheques can also be mailed to Riverside Health Care – Fundraising, 110 Victoria Ave., Fort Frances, Ont., P9A 2B7.

Stay connected for updates on exciting events like our much anticipated 50/50 raffle and more ways to support “Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS” at www.riversidehealthcare.ca and on social media.