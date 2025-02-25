Library suffers water damage after weekend thaw

The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC) is recovering following the discovery of “extensive” water damage in the building.

According to a social media post made to the FFPLTC’s Facebook page, staff discovered the water damage to the library when they entered the building for regular business on Monday morning. The building was closed in order to determine the cause of the issue, as well as to assess the damage done.

Eventually, it was discovered that a clogged roof drain and weekend rain had combined to wreak havoc.

“We have determined the flooding is being caused by the building’s roof drain overflowing and a sewer line being frozen, causing water from the roof to back up into the building,” a subsequent post read.

“The work to thaw out the frozen line is taking longer than anticipated due to the amount of water in the roof drain.”

While the Library was closed all day yesterday, a final post noted the flooding had stopped and the drain had been thawed, leaving staff to work to dry out the rest of the building as much as possible in anticipation of being open today.