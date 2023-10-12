Library hosting Halloween events

While the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC) will not be hosting the annual Trunk-or-Treat this year, they are not forgetting all about Halloween. In the days leading up to and on Halloween the FFPLTC will be very active.

Brittany Renaud is the Children’s Services Clerk at the FFPLTC. She says while the library has opted out of hosting Trunk-or-Treat but have other events on to fill the gap in library programming.

“The library has decided not to host Trunk-or-Treat this go ‘round,” Renaud said. “But to make up for that we’re working with the museum, specifically for the Jack O’lantern Jamboree.”

On Saturday Oct. 21 the FFPLTC is partnering with the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre to host pumpkin carving and painting. Families are invited to carve a pumpkin as a family or kids can pumpkin by themselves in the Rainy Lake Square from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM.

Renaud says painting might be better for families with small kids.

“I’m generally not for giving kids sharp objects,” she said with a laugh. “The idea with carving is that you’d do it as a family.”

Pumpkins from Lowey’s greenhouse will be supplied as well as materials like paint and carving tools. You and your family only need to provide creativity.

There will be a contest judged on creativity so anyone who comes should take a photo before they head home. There will also be a photobooth, games, candy, and more and other activities.

There are limited pumpkins available so registration is required. This can be done in person at the Library or over the phone. If it’s a rainy day, the event will be moved to the library to keep carvers and their pumpkins dry.

The library also has a spooky movie evening planned as Halloween gets closer.

On Tuesday Oct. 24 FFPLTC is holding a Tim Burton double feature showing the movies Frankenweenie and The Nightmare before Christmas. Frankenweenie starts at 4 p.m. followed by The Nightmare Before Christmas starting around 5:30 p.m. in the Shaw room at the library.

The annual Fort Frances Trunk-or-Treat will be hosted by Fort Frances GM on Saturday Oct. 28 from 3-7 p.m. GM has chosen to take this on after the FFPLTC said they would not be able to this year. They also hope, by hosting it on the Saturday before Halloween, to bring door-to-door trick or treating back to Fort Frances on Halloween night.

The library will also have activities on the day of Halloween.

Throughout the day on Halloween they will be showing spooky movies in the Shaw Room, from 10 a.m. for younger kids to 6 p.m. People are invited to come to the library in costume and make spooky crafts, participate in Halloween activities, eat popcorn and drink hot chocolate. Lots of Halloween fun without needing your coat on under your costume.