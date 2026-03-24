Legion, rest stops and border security discussed at council

Fort Frances town council met Monday afternoon for their regular discussion on local topics and actions needed, including support for the Canadian Legion in recognizing veteran service, supporting the Township of Emo in ensuring rest stops are accessible on highways and a discussion of border security with American anglers fishing in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Legion requested regular annual support from the town by purchasing ads in its Support for Military Service Recognition book. The town regularly purchases one-tenth of a page for its ad.

Coun. Mike Behan suggested spending an extra $35 for an ad in full colour to make it stand out and send a little more money in support. This was carried, and the decision to purchase an ad totalling $260 was agreed upon.

Another agenda item was regarding a letter from the Township of Emo, Ont., requesting support from Fort Frances to ensure accessible roadside rest areas every 100km on highways 11, 17 and 71 at all times. These stations currently exist, but are not serviced or accessible during the winter months.

No one from Fort Frances was opposed to it, and it received full support from the council.

Coun. Bill Morrison noted the importance of having accessible stops at all times, especially for people with conditions which may require frequent use of rest areas.

During council reports, Mayor Andrew Hallikas discussed the importance of border security and that new efforts will be made to ensure Canadian resources are not being used without putting anything into the economy.

This problem stems from people coming from the U.S. to fish in Canadian waters, many of whom will use American products to fish and never leave their boats once in Canada. This results in the catching of Canadian fish without having ever made purchases in Canadian businesses.

Hallikas said they held a recent meeting to discuss a resolution to the issue.

“We’re pushing back on the issue of American anglers coming into Canadian waters,” the mayor said during Monday’s council meeting.

“It’s a border security issue because they don’t have to check in or out as long as the guide has a work permit.”

During the meeting, local fishing guides and camp owners wrote letters to Ontario Premier Doug Ford to give personal viewpoints on how the local economy is affected. Sumantra Ghosh, Fort Frances’ economic development officer, said there has been discussion of licensing to help police the issue. Ghosh said there is potential for certain tiers of licenses at various price points that can control the number of fish you are able to catch.

He noted that this is still a work in progress and has not been solidified as the final result of the fishing control efforts yet.

Other topics discussed included reserve funds, the appointment of a subsequent deputy clerk to fill in as required, and the 2025 drinking water system report.

The council decided that surpluses in operating balances from 2024 and 2025 would be transferred to reserve funds in the following amounts:

$67,426 to Public Library and Technology Centre;

$44,228 to MAT Tax;

$150,000 to Corporate Buildings;

$425,000 Corporate Projects.

Any leftover figures following these transfers will also go to the Corporate Projects Reserve Fund.

A decision to appoint Marcel Michaels as a “fill-in” deputy clerk when the current deputy clerk was otherwise unable to conduct their duties was agreed upon.

The drinking water system summary report marked Fort Frances drinking water with a 100 per cent score and zero instances of non-compliance. The town has regularly scored in the 90 per cent range. Coun. John McTaggart noted that this was a great thing to see for the drinking water quality in town.

“It’s in eight reports that I’ve received or read, this is the first time that we’ve got 100 per cent,” McTaggart said. “I think it’s absolutely outstanding. I know the ministry comes in looking to try to find something. So, it’s absolutely awesome, the water quality that we have for this community.