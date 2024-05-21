Last day to buy Mill Alumni tickets

Time is nearly up to buy tickets for the Mill Alumni Banquet, which will take place May 29.

The final deadline to buy tickets is tomorrow, May 22. Ticket sales were extended to allow Alumni with previous scheduling issues to still join in!

The 12th annual Mill Alumni Banquet will be a buffet of roast beef and pork cutlets, put together by the talented cooks at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall. A long social hour starting at 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. will allow alumni to socialize a bit more.

Tickets are $35, and are available at the Fort Frances Times and the Fort Frances Seniors Centre. You can also call an alumni coordinator, Al Smith, 807-486-0360, Alan Bedard, 807-274-9202, Herman, 807-274-9520, Don Dickson for all Forestry workers, 807-274-9139, Dave Whalen, 274-7086, kevin Watts, 807-275-8118 or John Bernetta, 807-274-3508.

Caregiver tickets are also available at $35, if an alumni withes to bring a helping hand to attend.