Lakers to recognize medical first responders on October 27

FORT FRANCES, ON – The Fort Frances Lakers will kick off Alumni Weekend by recognizing the important work of our medical first responders.

“Their professionalism, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication during the challenging times of the global pandemic these past few years has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Lakers Board Member, Kaleb Firth.

“They are the true pillars of our community, tirelessly working day and night to keep us safe and healthy, allowing us to pursue the things we love. On behalf of the Lakers Junior A Hockey Team and our Board of Directors, we are grateful for their selflessness and commitment, and appreciate all they do for our community.”

To express appreciation and honour their exceptional service, the Lakers are offering free entry to all firefighters, EMS, healthcare workers, clinic staff, and para-med staff on Friday, October 27. Frontline workers are asked to present their Work ID at the gate.

The Lakers will look to continue spotlighting our community heroes throughout 2023-24, with plans to recognize our local law enforcement and border services workers later this season.