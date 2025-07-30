La Verendrye General Hospital Registration Services Now at Front Street Main Entrance

From Riverside Health Care

Press release

Riverside Health Care has opened the ground-floor registration area at La Verendrye General Hospital (LVGH), conveniently located at the main entrance off Front Street.

Scheduled patients, including those attending Rehabilitation, Diagnostic Imaging, Surgery, Chemotherapy, Telehealth, Laboratory or Specialist Clinics, are now asked to check in at this main entrance location.

Registration hours are Monday to Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Moving registration to the main entrance makes arriving at LVGH easier and more accessible, giving patients a welcoming first point of contact as soon as they walk through the doors. This change reflects Riverside’s commitment to providing accessible patient-centred care and making every visit as smooth as possible.

Emergency patients should continue to register at the Level/Floor 1 (Emergency Department) registration area; however, Riverside follows a “no-wrong-door” philosophy, and clerks at any registration area are happy to help you.

“We’re excited to welcome patients to the main entrance registration area,” said Simone LeBlanc, Director of Health Informatics & Privacy.

“Having registration right at the main entrance makes it simple and convenient for patients to know where to go, helping us provide a smooth and positive start to every visit.”

“This transition is part of our broader focus on improving the patient experience,” added Joanne Ogden, Riverside’s Quality Assurance Auditor.

“We want our facilities to be accessible, welcoming, and easy to navigate. This change is a direct reflection of feedback we’ve received and our team’s ongoing commitment to delivering care that puts people first.”

Riverside Health Care would like to thank the community for their patience during this transition and for sharing valuable feedback on the importance of having registration at the main entrance. We also thank our dedicated staff for the planning and coordination that goes into a move like this – their efforts help ensure a seamless experience for everyone we serve.