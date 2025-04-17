Kiwanis Easter Egg-stravaganza hops onto Scott Street this Saturday

As the Easter weekend approaches, local businesses and organizations are joining forces to once more provide local families a fun holiday scavenger hunt.

The Easter Egg-Stravaganza, organized by the Fort Frances Kiwanis Club with assistance from numerous area businesses and organizations, is scheduled to run along Scott Street in downtown Fort Frances this Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event will run much as it has in past years. Families who show up at the Rainy Lake Square will be given a map of participating local businesses. From the Square, they must then make their way to each business, picking up a stamp and some sweet treats along the way. Once the map has been completed, it can be returned to the Square, where it will be entered into a draw for some of the great prizes that have been donated by local businesses.

The Kiwanis club is encouraging participating families to bring baskets for each child to collect treats, and parents should also have their phones handy as the Easter Bunny will be at the Square for a photo opportunity.