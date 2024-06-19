Kings of None bringing live, free show to Rainy Lake Square

On Thursday June 27, the Kings of None are playing in concert at the Rainy Lake square in downtown Fort Frances. Everyone is invited to attend the free event, and the band will be playing rock music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“It’s usually a highlight of the summer for me,” said Alex Gagné, lead guitar.

“We’re just the local boys, you know, raising our families and doing our craft,” said Ted DeBenetti, bass player.

Special guest star Piper Lidkea will be joining the band on stage and the concert is sponsored by Sight & Sound, Flint House, Greenpro, Buck or Two, McTaggarts, Lidkea Optometry, Border 93.1, Leon’s and the Fort Frances Business Improvement Area (BIA).

The concert is part of the Rock the Square summer series – a collection of free concerts and other events being held throughout the summer.

DeBenetti said the band has been together for 25 years and have released four extended play (EP) albums so far. He said they play rock music and he’s looking forward to playing for the town.

Kings of None’s latest E.P., Hot Mess was released earlier this year, and the band is working to reupload the album to iTunes and Spotify by the end of the week.

“Every once in a while, we just get an itch and someone comes in with an idea,” said Gagné. “Then the next thing you know we get a little collection of songs together.”

Gagné said he hoped to have all the glitches and technical issues resolved.

“The digital distribution company that we go through gave us the thumbs up,” said Gagné. “So hopefully by this Friday it’ll start rolling out.”