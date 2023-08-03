Kids and Company unveils full-season lineup

The local children’s entertainment series will put on six shows across two venues this year from September through May. This will be the first full season since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first show will take place on Monday, Sept. 25. A play entitled “Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish.” The play is based on an Indigenous tale from the west coast.

“This Kwantlen First Nations tale follows a sly Mouse (Kw’at’el) who is caught stealing cheese from a feast dish. To appease an angry Th’owxiya, Kw’at’el embarks on a journey to find two children for the ogress to eat, or else! Come enjoy the traditional Coast Salish and Sto:lo music, masks, and imagery while learning how Raven (Sqeweqs), Bear (Spa:th), and Sasquatch (Sasq’ets) trick a hungry spirit and save Kw’at’el and their family from becoming the feast.”

Passports for the season will go on sale at the Fall Fair in Emo at a special introductory price of $40. After the fair passports will cost $45. There will also be tickets available for individual shows.

Nadine Cousineau, a board member for Kids and Company, she says she’s excited for her second season as part of the board.

“Last season was so much fun, it was my first season doing it,” she said. “I’m excited for all of the shows, they’re all fun.”

The rest of the season includes:

“Andy G and Friends: Our Cat Flash” music from Andy’s first children’s album on October 19. The next show is November 18, featuring “The Dragon King Puppetry” — an underwater fantasy based in Chinese folklore.

After a hiatus, shows resume on March 4 with “Tetris” — featuring a gravity-defying combination of acrobatics, extreme physicality and movement. Tetris, inspired by the addictive puzzle game and the twists and turns of a Rubik’s Cube, has performers fitting, merging, stacking and combining in various feats.

The next Show is March 20, featuring “The Merry Marching Band.” — Underpantsburg is home to a band, or fanfare unlike any other. Under the guidance of a pompous band leader by turns bossy and bird-brained, this merry band sets out to see the world.” The final show is “Tim Holland, Stunt Ventriloquist” on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. Master ventriloquist Tim Holland attempts death defying stunts while arguing with himself.

Most of these acts will be touring throughout the area, hitting kids shows in different communities around the region, Cousineau says.

“We’re part of a booking group called ‘Ontario Presents,’” Cousineau said. “We have a rep there who we work with. Ria Cuthbertson is our programming director, she works with them to co-ordinate acts that are going on tour and we’re part of the northwest circuit. So we try to co-ordinate with Atikokan, Dryden and Red Lake and a few other communities, that’s how we sort of pin down our lineup.”

Most of the shows are presented at the Townshend Theatre however, this year due to scheduling conflicts two of the shows will happen at La Place Rendez-Vous. The October show featuring Andy G and Friends, and the final show of the season with Tim Holland Stunt Ventriloquist will both be at the hotel.

There is also a draw on for two sets of two passports for the season. Children can pick up a colouring page from the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre and colour it then enter it in the draw. The pages are also available on the Kids and Company Facebook page to print from home. Each coloured picture entered is a ballot in the draw. The pictures are due at the library on August 14 with the draw winners to be announced on Aug. 17.

Cousineau says the Kids and Company are always looking for more volunteers and help.

If you’re interested in fun and rewarding volunteer opportunities you can reach out to Cousineau at 807-271-0021 or by email at ffkidsnco@gmail.com.