Kick off the Christmas season with an elfing good time at the annual tree lighting festival

The magic of the holidays is set to fill the air on Friday, Nov. 21, as the community gathers for this year’s first annual tree lighting celebration. The theme for this festive evening is “elf training” – come and earn your Santa’s elf graduation cap through fun family friendly activities in the heart of downtown Fort Frances at the Rainy Lake Square!

The day kicks off with a stroll through the streets for the Great Holiday Hunt, which invites residents to explore local businesses to find the holiday elf hidden somewhere on the premises. Shoppers are encouraged to snap a photo when they spot the elf-in-hiding and bring it to the Holiday Hunt table. Show it to our volunteers for a chance to win local gift certificates, supporting the many downtown shops that keep the season bright.

There are also Memory Bulbs for sale for $10 each at Victim Services, Northwoods Gifts and Causeway Insurance and at the square. These bulbs will be placed on the tree to honour a loved one, commemorate a special moment, make a wish or simply be part of a lasting legacy.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Rainy River District Woman’s Shelter of Hope. We will have a booth set up from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. where bulbs can be purchased on the day of the tree lighting. Monica Armour will be on hand to transform your words into beautiful script if you want to add a personal message.

The festivities will continue with a musical treat, as Diane Maxey and members of the Fort Frances Cantata choir, along with the Fort Francis High School Band, fill the air with traditional Christmas music in front of the Fort Frances Museum. Their songs will set the stage for the official opening ceremony, featuring remarks from Chief Richard Bruyere, and Mayor Andrew Hallikas.

The celebrations will also include special performances by the Ladies’ Hand Drumming group as well as songs from Jennifer Thorpe and Cyniah Morrison, and a duet by Brittany Hayes and the Times’ own Ken Keller.

This year’s Mini King and Queen will honour us by lighting the community Christmas tree, marking the official start of the holiday season. Guests are encouraged to bring donations for the Salvation Army food bank, helping to ensure that everyone in the community can share in the warmth of the holidays.

Following the tree lighting, the square will transform into a bustling Elf Academy, offering whimsical activities for all ages including elf dancing, cookie decorating, face painting, snowball throwing, ornament painting, candy cane fishing and many more. Young elves can also try their hand at Muskie hockey training, create s’mores in the square, go for an ice resurfacer ride and more.

Visitors can also test their luck in the gingerbread house raffle, with proceeds going to the Couchiching Christmas Food hampers. Of course, no Christmas festival would be complete without photos with Santa, but don’t forget to check out the photo booth with awesome Christmas props. This is just to name a few of the activities going on!

The annual tree lighting and Elf Academy is more than just a celebration; it’s a reminder of the strength and spirit of the community when everyone comes together. So bundle up, bring your families, and get ready to kick off the season with light laughter and a touch of elf magic.

We can’t wrap up this little segment without acknowledging the sponsors of this event. Special thanks to The Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce, The B.I.A., The Fort Frances Senior Centre, Deb Hebert, Margie Gibson, the Rainy River District Woman’s Shelter of Hope, Sharon Calder, Ravyn Godbout, Fort Frances Victim Services, Ladies Drum Group, Top Music Productions, Monica Armour, Meghan Spooner, Couchiching First Nations, Causeway Insurance, Fort Frances Muskie Boys, Diane Maxey, LeeAnne Hines, Fine Line Gallery, Lois Faragher, Alyssa Whalen, Fort Frances Public Library, 7 Generations Education Institute, Salvation Army, New Gold, McDonald’s Restaurant, Beyak Automotive, Town of Fort Frances, Jennifer Thorpe, Cyniah Morrison, Chris Denby, Rob Donaldson, Betty’s, Brittany Hayes, Ken Kellar, Robert Horton, Chief Richard Bruyere, Mayor Hallikas, Pam Williams, CIBC, Safeway, Studio 6 Extended Stay Hotel, Jill Caul, Phoenix DeBenetti, Frankie Logue, Rikel, SML, Josie Miller, Joyce Witherspoon, First Student, Couchiching Fire Department, Wade Nelson, Kirsty Sinclair, Susan Deschamps, Barb, Sandy, Shelley, Emma, Eli, Shelley, OPP, Fort Frances Fire Department, AND ALL OF OUR VOLUNTEERS!

Happy holidays!