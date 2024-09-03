Keating Ave. stop signs to remain in place for time being

After further consideration, the Town of Fort Frances has advised that stop signs will remain in place at the intersection of Keating Ave. and First St. West creating a four-way stop at that location.

Parents concerned about the fact that cars moved through the intersection at a high rate of speed with two schools in the area petitioned for a four-way stop last year. The four-way stop was put in place while a traffic study was done. The traffic study deemed that a four-way stop was not necessary at that location per Ministry of Transport of Ontario guidelines.

According to a statement on the Town of Fort Frances Facebook page posted last week, council voted on new recommendations last spring to make the intersection safer for pedestrians but they have yet to be put in place.

Parents of students attending the two area elementary schools, J. W. Walker and St. Mary School, were disappointed last week when they realized that the stop signs had been removed, noting they felt the intersection was unsafe.

“In May 2024, Council recommended replacing the temporary four-way stop with safer pedestrian measures, including signage, beacon lighting, and a painted crosswalk based on best-safety practices from the MTO,” the statement reads.

“We removed the temporary stop signs before all new safety measures were put in place, and we apologize for any inconvenience. These temporary stop signs will be put back and remain out until the new safety measures are fully implemented.”

Motorists are reminded that with school back in session the morning commute will see more pedestrian traffic as well as school buses.