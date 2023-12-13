Kathryn Pierroz named as new Chair for school board

At the annual meeting of the Rainy River District School Board of Trustees on December 5, 2023, Trustee Kathryn Pierroz was elected as Chair and Trustee Mike Walchuk was elected as Vice Chair.

Trustee, Kathryn Pierroz, who represents the Townships of Alberton and La Vallee, and the communities of Miscampbell, Dance, Lake Despair, and Griesinger, is currently within her second term on the Rainy River District School Board. Trustee, Mike Walchuk, who represents the Town of Fort Frances and Unorganized Areas East of Fort Frances was newly elected to the Board in October 2022.

Trustee Pierroz thanked the Board of Trustees for electing her as Chair: “Public education has the ability to leave lasting positive impacts for generations to come, and I want to express my sincere gratitude and thanks for electing me as Chair. I’m happy to serve and I will strive to do well.”

Trustee Michael Graham, was acclaimed as the Ontario Public School Board Association (OPSBA) Representative, and Trustee Jeff Lehman was acclaimed as the Alternate OPSBA Representative.

Trustees are elected by public school taxpayers every four years during municipal elections. The current Rainy River District School Board of Trustees was elected to serve from December 1, 2023, to November 14, 2024. The Board of Trustees elect the office of Chair and Vice Chair each year at the December Board Meeting.