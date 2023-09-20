Justice Waltenbury assigned to Fort Frances as full-time judge

The Ontario government is pleased to announce the appointment of a judge to the Ontario Court of Justice, effective September 28, 2023.

Justice Terry Peter Waltenbury was called to the Ontario bar in 2001. Between 1999 and 2005 he was with Weaver Simmons LLP in Sudbury, first as an articling student and then as an associate. After this, Justice Waltenbury joined Marcuccio Law to practice criminal law. He began working at Paquette & Paquette in 2010 and expanded his practice to include civil litigation. Justice Waltenbury opened his own firm, Waltenbury Law, in 2019, and joined the Sudbury Crown Attorney’s Office in 2021, where he conducted Sudbury’s first criminal jury trial during the COVID-19 pandemic. While at the Crown attorney’s office, he also mentored new lawyers and articling students.

Justice Waltenbury has participated on panels for the Criminal Lawyers’ Association and Advocates’ Society and at Sudbury’s annual Continuing Legal Education conference, where topics include evidentiary and ethical issues and dealing with difficult witnesses. Between 2015 and 2020, he was a board member of the Health Sciences North Foundation, which raises funds for the Sudbury hospital system. He has served as the Criminal Lawyers’ Association area director for Sudbury and Manitoulin Island and held multiple executive positions at the Sudbury District Law Association, where he mentored new members.

Chief Justice Sharon Nicklas has assigned Justice Waltenbury to Fort Frances.