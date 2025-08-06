Jack Pine Returns to the Road with “Real Good Songs for Real Dark Times”

Singer-songwriter scheduled to play Hallett Brewing on August 20, 2025

After six [mostly] quiet years, Jack Pine is back on the road.

The Ottawa/Gatineau alt-folk singer-songwriter — known for his fiery mandolin work, heartfelt lyrics, and live-wire performances — is hitting the highway solo this summer for a long-awaited tour through Northern Ontario and Manitoba.

This marks Jack Pine’s third solo trip through the North, and his first tour since 2019.

The shows will feature a mix of songs drawn from his long-running project Jack Pine and The Fire, alongside a growing collection of unreleased new songs — some slow-cooked, some lightning-quick, all finally ready to stretch their legs on stage.

While the Jack Pine and The Fire band officially went on hiatus at their 10-year anniversary in 2022, Jack Pine himself has stayed creative behind the scenes, producing music with other artists at his new Gatineau-based recording space, Là Là Studio. This solo tour marks not just a return to live performance, but a reawakening of his own musical voice — raw, dynamic, and freshly road-tested.

Ottawa/Gatineau-based singer-songwriter Jack Pine will be taking a solo tour through Manitoba and Ontario’s Northwest with a planned stop at Hallett Brewing in Fort Frances on August 20, 2025. – Submitted photo

“I’m not really trying to reinvent myself… no more than usual at least. But there’s an honesty and emotional directness that’s kinda fresh in these tunes,” Jack said.

“Some of them propped me up when I needed it and I really hope the new songs can do the same for others.”

Fans of Jack Pine will know him as a storyteller with a soft spot for underdogs, misfits, and burned-out beauty, and a hard line on kindness, personal growth, and environmental justice. His music — nominated for both JUNO and Canadian Folk Music Awards — blends grit and tenderness, drawing on Canadian folk traditions while steering them somewhere new. Whether backed by a full string band or standing alone with his mandolin, Jack Pine plays music that is rich with smouldering spirit.