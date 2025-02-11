Influenza A outbreak declared at Rainycrest

Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit has declared an Influenza A Outbreak on the West Wing of Rainycrest Long Term Care Home.

Enhanced visitor restrictions and masking protocols are in place. Only two (2) visitors or caregivers may visit at a time, and visitors should only visit one resident per visit. In addition, visitations with residents must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas.

Medical masking is required for all visitors to the West Wing, and staff may require visitors to wear additional personal protective equipment (PPE) depending on the circumstances.

Riverside urges all visitors to conduct a self-screening before entering our facilities. Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms are kindly asked not to visit at that time.

There are currently restrictions on admissions, transfers, discharges. Large group social activities for residents on the West Wing are cancelled until further notice.

We continue to emphasize the importance of good hand hygiene and encourage everyone to be mindful of potential exposure risks.

The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our residents, team members and families are a top priority.

We thank everyone for their understanding and continued support at this time.