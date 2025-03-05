Influenza A Outbreak at La Verendrye General Hospital Declared Over

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has declared an end to the Influenza A outbreak at La Verendrye General Hospital affecting the First Floor In-Patient Unit.

Visitor and resident restrictions are no longer in place. We would like to remind everyone that we remain a mask-friendly facility, and we encourage everyone to be diligent in always preventing the spread of infection.

Riverside continues to have our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices in place, which are designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community, and those within our care.

We understand the challenges posed by an outbreak and thank everyone for their understanding and continued cooperation and support.