Impaired driver caught thanks to citizen tip

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – An impaired driver was taken off the road thanks to a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen.

On March 7, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing an obviously impaired driver in the Flinders Avenue area of town.

Officers located the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and conducted field sobriety testing on the driver. The roadside testing confirmed that the driver was impaired by drug. The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to the Fort Frances Detachment where a drug recognition evaluation was completed by one of the Detachment’s Drug Recognition Experts.

A 43-year-old female from Fort Frances is charged criminally with one count of impaired operation alcohol or drug.

The accused driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused was released by the Fort Frances OPP and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on March 31, 2025, to speak to the charges.

The OPP relies on the public to report crime. Impaired driving is a serious crime that should be treated no differently. No amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life.