Human Trafficking Coalition hosting special event

The Fort Frances and Area Human Trafficking Coalition is hosting a Dinner & Documentary event on February 21, 2025, at the Sunset Country Métis Hall 5-9 p.m.

This powerful evening aims to educate the community about human trafficking while offering an opportunity to hear from guest speaker Cynara Vondra, an advocate with lived experience.

Guests will enjoy a prime rib dinner catered by Flint House while viewing an eye-opening documentary that highlights the realities of human trafficking.

“This event is an opportunity to bring the community together to learn about an issue that affects many people,” said Coalition Chairperson Brandis Oliver. “By combining education with a shared meal, we hope to create meaningful conversations and inspire action.”

The cost of the event is $25 in advance and tickets can be purchased from any member of the Fort Frances and Area Human Trafficking Coalition, or by emailing ffhumantraffickingcoalition@gmail.com. Tickets at the door will be $30 and are subject to availability, get tickets in advance to ensure your spot.

The Fort Frances and Area Human Trafficking Coalition is dedicated to raising awareness, providing education, and supporting survivors of human trafficking. Through events, outreach, and advocacy, the coalition works to empower the community to recognize and combat human trafficking.