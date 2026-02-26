Household item giveaway aiding women in need

In keeping with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, several local agencies are preparing to host a household items giveaway.

Every International Women’s Day is given a theme to inspire action within communities. Previous iterations have seen slogans such as “Accelerate Action” in 2025 or “Inspire Inclusion” in 2024. This year, the focus of the day will be “Give to Gain.”

Partner organizations for the event include the Rainy River Victim Services Program, Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services, the District of Rainy River Services Board, and The Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope.

Program Manager of Rainy River District Victim Services Program, Peggy Loyie said the organization wanted to take action in a way that aligned more with the selected theme this year.

“For the past two years, we’ve held an event to recognize International Women’s Day,” Loyie said. “In the past, we’ve had gatherings at the Legion where we would have different service providers come and we would provide a light lunch open to the public. This year we thought we could do something different because of the Give to Gain theme. We thought to an event where it is about giving and if it helps somebody, then perfect.”

The primary focus of the event is giving to help women who may need assistance for any reason. Supplying aid in the form of household items or children’s clothing can help to lower the burden of buying necessities for individuals who may not be in a position of financial liberty.

The giveaway event will be held at Métis Hall on Armit. Donations can be dropped off here on March 4, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The actual giveaway event will be held here on March 5 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Loyie said that although donations in the form of clothing or household items are welcome, but the hall does not have capabilities to accept large furniture items.

People interested in learning more about how to help women’s outreach programs or the different campaigns surrounding International Women’s Day can find information online at internationalwomensday.com or by visiting local shelters and services.