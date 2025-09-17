Hospital auxiliary announces major pledge to Riverside diagnostic imaging campaign

The LaVerendrye Hospital Auxiliary has set an ambitious goal for 2025-26 pledging $100,000 towards the Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS campaign for an MRI and x-ray equipment at LaVerendrye.

The Auxiliary has a proud tradition of raising funds to purchase medical equipment for LaVerendrye Hospital. Since forming in 1952, LVGHA has donated about $1,700,000 or over $3,500,000 in today’s dollars. The inaugural contribution was $541.51 to purchase an Emergency Lamp. The list of purchases over the years reflects changes in medicine. Items include a child’s croupette, a flame photometer, ultrasound, and infusion pumps. Last year, a donation of over $77,000 paid for a Spacelab Patient Monitor and Telemetry Packs.

LVGHA has always supported the major Riverside fundraising campaigns. Care Close to Home received $500,000 over several years followed by $60,000 for Just Imagine and most recently, $70,000 went towards Picture This.

Pledging $100,000 is a major commitment for the Auxiliary. Our members cannot do it alone. We do, however, have great confidence that the community will continue to support us generously. Our signature events – Spirit of Christmas, Rockin’ for a Reason and the Strawberry Social – continue to highlight that support by outraising the previous year. Shopping at the Hospital Gift Shop is also a valuable way to contribute to our fundraising efforts.

The buzz is that folks have missed the Spring Luncheon fundraiser. The Auxiliary is answering the call. Following a similar format, a Fall Luncheon will be held on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the Royal Canadian Legion. Our theme is Pumpkins & Plaid. It will be an opportunity for guests to enjoy a luncheon with community members while having fun supporting the work of the LVGHA. Save the date. Ticket information will be available soon.