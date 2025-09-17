 

Hospital auxiliary announces major pledge to Riverside diagnostic imaging campaign

17 September 2025
From the La Verendrye General Hospital Auxiliary
Press release

The LaVerendrye Hospital Auxiliary has set an ambitious goal for 2025-26 pledging $100,000 towards the Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS campaign for an MRI and x-ray equipment at LaVerendrye.

The Auxiliary has a proud tradition of raising funds to purchase medical equipment for LaVerendrye Hospital. Since forming in 1952, LVGHA has donated about $1,700,000 or over $3,500,000 in today’s dollars. The inaugural contribution was $541.51 to purchase an Emergency Lamp. The list of purchases over the years reflects changes in medicine. Items include a child’s croupette, a flame photometer, ultrasound, and infusion pumps. Last year, a donation of over $77,000 paid for a Spacelab Patient Monitor and Telemetry Packs.

LVGHA has always supported the major Riverside fundraising campaigns. Care Close to Home received $500,000 over several years followed by $60,000 for Just Imagine and most recently, $70,000 went towards Picture This.

Pledging $100,000 is a major commitment for the Auxiliary. Our members cannot do it alone. We do, however, have great confidence that the community will continue to support us generously. Our signature events – Spirit of Christmas, Rockin’ for a Reason and the Strawberry Social – continue to highlight that support by outraising the previous year. Shopping at the Hospital Gift Shop is also a valuable way to contribute to our fundraising efforts.

The buzz is that folks have missed the Spring Luncheon fundraiser. The Auxiliary is answering the call. Following a similar format, a Fall Luncheon will be held on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the Royal Canadian Legion. Our theme is Pumpkins & Plaid. It will be an opportunity for guests to enjoy a luncheon with community members while having fun supporting the work of the LVGHA. Save the date. Ticket information will be available soon.

