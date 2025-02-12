HOPE Transitional House officially open

Fort Frances, Ontario – The District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) is proud to announce the official launch of the HOPE Transitional House, a crucial step forward in addressing homelessness in the Rainy River District. The new program provides a safe and supportive environment for individuals transitioning to stable housing.

Located at the HOPE Centre (324 Victoria Ave), HOPE Transitional House offers six short-term accommodations with personalized support to help residents gain the skills, resources, and stability needed to achieve independence. The program serves individuals who are 18 years of age or older, substance-free, and committed to engaging in structured programs.

Residents can stay for up to one year, while working with a Housing and Homelessness Navigator to establish and pursue personal goals. During their stay, individuals are encouraged to maintain employment, attend school, or participate in treatment programs to build a sustainable future.

“We recognize that housing stability is a complex issue requiring a thoughtful and coordinated response,” said Sandra Weir, Integrated Services Manager (Housing and Homeless Lead) at DRRSB. “HOPE Transitional House is a reflection of our commitment to providing practical, compassionate solutions to help individuals regain independence and move forward with confidence.”

More than a temporary residence, HOPE Transitional House is a steppingstone toward lasting housing security. Through structured guidance and essential resources, the program equips individuals with the skills and confidence needed for independent living. DRRSB remains dedicated to empowering residents on their journey to a stable and self-sufficient future.

For more information about HOPE Transitional House, please visit https://rrdssab.ca/hope-transitional-house/