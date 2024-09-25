HOPE Centre celebrates completion of construction

Work has completed on a building in Fort Frances that aims to provide help and hope to those struggling with myriad difficulties in the community.

In a special celebratory ceremony held on the corner of Victoria Avenue and Church Street on Thursday, September 19, 2024, town representatives, organization representatives and more joined together to officially recognize the completion of construction at the District of Rainy River Services Board’s (DRRSB) HOPE centre, built in and around the former Apostolic Way Church at 324 Victoria Ave. The HOPE centre, which stands for “Housing, Opportunity, Progress, Empowerment,” is a new hub location for essential services and housing support for those within the community. According to a press release provided by DRRSB, the centre will house a number of essential services for those in need, including the Safe Bed program which is already provided by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), as well as new transitional housing services offered by the DRRSB.

“Additionally, it will continue to house the Out of the Cold Warming Centre, operated seasonally to provide crucial support during colder months,” DRRSB stated in their release.

At the official ceremony, Town of Fort Frances councillor and deputy mayor Mike Behan addressed the crowd on behalf of mayor Andrew Hallikas, noting that while the mayor was unable to attend the event, he extended his congratulations for the accomplishment.

“The mayor has been on the board [of directors] of the district services board since the inception of this project,” Behan said.

“HOPE is a highly creative and innovative project. It houses our Out of the cold Shelter, a number of safe beds administered by the CMHA, and the potential for offering transition beds as well, although funding for the transition beds is still pending. The original concept was to provide a continuum of care; shelter in the winter for the homeless, an opportunity for those same folks to stay for up to 30 days in the safe beds program and access additional resources, and then the transition beds were to assist those who are committed to integrating back into society and help them with training and access to care.”

Behan extended thanks, on behalf of the mayor, to former DRRSB CAO Dan McCormick, under who the project began, current CAO Charene Gillies, and CMHA Fort Frances CEO Charlene Strain. Behan also acknowledged the help of the provincial government, who are providing more than $1.1-million in additional funding to help create six supportive housing beds and a warming centre, as per a press release provided by the government on Thursday.

“Funding for 325 Victoria Avenue in Fort Frances was provided by the province’s Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP), which supports Ontario’s 47 municipal service managers to deliver affordable housing and support services for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness,” the government’s release said.

“Additionally, the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF) supported this project – to date, the SSRF has provided more than $1.2 billion for emergency supports and longer-term housing solutions. 1 McLeod Drive in Marathon was funded through the SSRF. In 2023, the government increased annual funding for the HPP and the Indigenous Supportive Housing Program (ISHP) by more than $200 million, or 40 per cent, to help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness and support the community organizations delivering supportive housing. This funding can also be used to build new supportive housing units. District of Rainy River Services Board has been allocated $1,133,300 in annual HPP funding, an increase of $592,800 from 2022-23”

However, Behan called attention to the disparity in funding provided to remote, northern and rural communities versus larger city centres in southern Ontario, particularly as it pertains to the funding formula for district services boards, and called for a change in how that funding is allocated to better serve areas like the Rainy River District.

“While we are grateful for the financial support of the provincial government on this particular project, there must be greater support for small, rural, and northern communities,” Behan said.

“There is not a level playing field in terms of financial resources when we compare large, low population density northern districts to urban density populated districts and the funding formula for district service boards must change to reflect that mayor Hallikas is extremely proud of the excellent creative work that the District of Rainy River Services Board does in assisting the less fortunate and the disadvantaged in our community. They embody the concept of doing more with less. Heartfelt congratulations to this wonderful organization and all the partner organizations that have made this project possible.”

DRRSB chair Deb Ewald also extended her congratulations to those involved with getting the building complete. She noted that the HOPE centre will be “necessary” to the District, as it is unique in its offerings for those in the region who might need them.

“Anyone who was trying to overcome the social issues that they’re facing would have to leave the community, where they have family and everything, just to get help,” Ewald said.

“This is a good start and we’re not stopping here. We’re looking for further funding avenues so that we can provide a whole continuum of care here in Fort Frances. So at this time I would just like to congratulate Fort Frances for having the space and the DRRSB board and Dan and Charene for seeing this project through to completion. I’m sure it’s going to make a big difference in this community and in this area from this point forward, and it’s only the beginning.”

DRRSB Integrated services manager (housing/homeless lead) Sandra Weir echoed Ewald’s comment, and shared that the new centre will truly live up to its name.

“The completion of this project represents a transformative step in supporting those facing

homelessness in our district,” she said.

“By providing transitional housing and critical services, we are not only offering immediate relief but also laying the groundwork for long-term stability and independence.”

According to DRRSB, a soft opening of the transitional housing services is expected in November. The board said it is looking forward to launching that initiative, as well as “the positive impact it will have on the community.”

The HOPE Centre in Fort Frances, formerly the Apostolic Way Church on Victoria Avenue, will be a central location for services and transitional housing aimed at those struggling with mental health and addictions. – Ken Kellar photo