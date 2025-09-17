Highbury Energy Inc. and WBCEC Advance Biomass-to-Fuel Project in Ontario

EFT licensee Highbury Energy Inc. and WBCEC are advancing a CAD$210M Indigenous-led biomass-to-fuels project in Fort Frances, Ontario, after successfully completing a FEED study. The facility will use woody biomass to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel, creating jobs and positioning Northern Ontario as a leader in renewable fuels.

In January, Emerging Fuel Technology (EFT) announced a master license agreement with Highbury Energy Inc. that included a Site License Agreement for a biomass-to-fuels project in partnership with Wanagekong-Biiwega’iganan Clean Energy Corporation (WBCEC). Today, we’re pleased to share an update on their progress.

WBCEC—a unique Indigenous-led, industry-supported consortium—has completed its FEED study, validating both the technology and business model. With that milestone achieved, the project is advancing into final design and engineering for a $210 million Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel facility in Fort Frances, Ontario.

This first-of-a-kind biorefinery will:

Produce SAF and Renewable Diesel using woody biomass.

Create 84 direct and indirect jobs while supporting Canada’s forestry sector.

Provide long-term economic opportunities for the ten First Nation communities that collectively own 80% of WBCEC.

Deliver net-zero carbon intensity fuels that align with Canada’s low-carbon mandates.

Improve forest management by reducing fire risk and creating value from residual wood fiber left after harvesting.

The Fort Frances-based project is expected to be commissioned in 2028 and will position Northern Ontario as a leader in climate solutions and low-carbon intensity renewable fuel production.

Highbury’s Chief Executive Officer, Len Bykowski, commented, “This game-changing partnership combines Highbury Energy Inc. and EFT’s cutting-edge technologies with the strength of ten First Nation communities—backed by all levels of government.”

At Emerging Fuels Technology, we are proud to see our Fischer-Tropsch Technology Platform enabling this milestone, bringing practical, scalable decarbonization closer to reality.

Highbury Energy Inc. is a renewable energy company that produces negative carbon intensity fuels from waste biomass. Developed at the University of British Columbia, Highbury’s patented dual-fluidized-bed steam gasification technology has been proven effective through six years of pilot testing at the UBC campus. Backed by 14 years of R&D, lab and pilot plant development, testing, and operations, and a robust IP portfolio — including three patents and 19 proprietary white papers — Highbury’s technology converts diverse biomass feedstocks into a high-grade, medium BTU renewable fuel gas without requiring supplemental oxygen.

Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) is a global leader in Fischer-Tropsch (FT) synthesis and upgrading technologies for producing sustainable, high-performance drop-in fuels and chemicals. Collaborating with syngas providers, EFT converts diverse feedstocks—including biogas, biomass, and CO₂ from industrial and biogenic sources, direct air capture, and seawater capture—into customized solutions. EFT licenses its Technology Platform to third parties, offering engineering and laboratory support, including process design, simulation, catalyst testing, sample production, training, and more.

