High School closed due to second threat this week

The Fort Frances High School has been closed to students, following the second threat incident this week.

On January 10, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment received information suggesting that a bomb will be brought to the Fort Frances High Schools sometime between January 10 and January 12, 2024.

The previous incident began on January 7, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., when members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment received information suggesting that a bomb will be brought to the Fort Frances High School on January 8, 2024.

With the assistance of the OPP’s Explosive Disposal Unit, the school was secured ahead of the Monday morning opening; that threat was considered not credible by police.

The investigation into both of these incidents is ongoing, and the Rainy River District OPP have increased police presence in the school and surrounding area.

In light of the threats, the Rainy River District School Board has closed the High School and the 7/8 program located within it, as a precautionary measure. Students will have access to their school work through their Google classrooms. If the closure persists into Friday, the school body will be moved to online learning for the duration of the closure, according to a statement released by the Board.

“We prioritize the safety of our students and staff. Out of an abundance of caution, we will be closing Fort Frances High School, including the Gr. 7/8 Program, for Thursday and possibly Friday, to provide time for the police to investigate the threat,” stated the release.

The board and school are asking parents and caregivers to ensure their contact information is up to date. Instructions for the School Messenger service are available on the RRDSB website, or Facebook page.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or those who observe any suspicious activities in the vicinity of the school are urged to contact the OPP by dialing 9-1-1.