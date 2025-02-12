Heater fails at Rainycrest, no risk to residents

A mechanical failure at Rainycrest has caused a heater to fail, though staff have assured residents and families there is no risk involved.

According to an email sent out to residents, families and decision-makers by Raincrest Long-Term Care Home Administrator Tara Morelli, a rooftop heating unit on the northeast corridor of the facility failed yesterday morning.

“An investigation by our maintenance department, followed by a third-party expert, determined the issue could not be repaired without replacement parts,” Morelli wrote in the email.

“The parts have been ordered and are en route by air. They should be onsite within one to two business days.”

Morelli noted in the email that temperatures in the facility “remain comfortable at this time,” and that the staff are working to make sure that everyone is kept comfortable, warm and safe. Morelli outlines the steps being taken as:

Maintenance staff turned up flow to radiant heaters in the area to help regulate the temperature

Resident room baseboard heat increased

Safety floor heaters placed in the affected hallways and nursing station area

Signage on resident room doors to remain open to assist in circulating secondary heating source

Temperature monitoring in resident rooms on East North Corridor

“We are confident that these measures will keep our residents and staff members comfortable regardless of the declining weather conditions as we await delivery of the replacement parts,” Morelli wrote in the email.

“We will expedite repairs once the parts arrive. Please reach out with any questions or concerns.”