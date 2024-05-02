Healthcare to benefit from Smile Cookies

Rainy River District residents are being given a reason to smile with the return of the Tim Hortons smile cookie campaign. The fundraiser held across Canada April 29 to May 5th, sees proceeds from chocolate chip cookies adorned with a signature pink and blue smile benefit local charities.

Money raised from each cookie sold at the Fort Frances Tims Hortons location will be donated to the Riverside Foundation for Health Care. “We are so excited for this inaugural partnership that has been formed with our local Tim Hortons” said Foundation Director, Allison Cox. “Purchasing a smile cookie, whether as a treat for yourself or a token of appreciation for friends, family or employees is a sweet way to support health care close to home.”

An ambitious goal of raising $10,000 has been set. Cookies can be purchased for $1.50 plus applicable taxes with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Riverside Foundation. To assist with the fundraising efforts, pre-orders for pick up are appreciated. The pre-order form is available at www.riversidefoundation.ca/smilecookie and is to be returned to the local Tim Hortons no later than 48 hours prior to pick up time.

If there is enough interest, delivery will be offered on Thursday, May 2nd. Interest in delivery can be indicated on the order form.

Smile Cookie Campaign Facts

The first-ever Smile Cookie campaign in 1996 raised funds to support Hamilton Children’s Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $111 million for charities and organizations that are selected every year by Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

Nationally, Tim Hortons restaurant owners support over 600 local charities and community groups through the Smile Cookie campaign

