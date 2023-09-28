Health Unit, Service Board and RRDSB co-hosting Walk-Tober challenge

Lace up those walking shoes – there’s a district-wide walking challenge about to start.

The Northwestern Health Unit, District of Rainy River Services Board (Formerly the Rainy River District Social Services Administration Board) and the Rainy River District School Board are inviting everyone in the region to participate in an upcoming physical activity challenge to celebrate Healthy Workplace Month!

The Walktober Workplace Wellness Challenge is back and it’s time for some fun and friendly competition in the workplace!

We challenge you and your co-workers to get up, get out and get active from Oct. 2nd– 27th. Track your steps/activity for a chance to win some fabulous prizes.

You can join as an individual or as a team (up to 5 people per team). If you are joining as an individual, go to the website below and complete your registration.

If you are joining as a team, pick a team captain and a team name. The team captain will register the whole team using the below link. Other team members do NOT have to register online.

will register the whole team using the below link. Other team members do NOT have to register online. If you don’t have a team but would like to be added to one, click the link below and we’ll add you to a team. Set your own goal, get moving and track your steps/activity every day. You can use an app, a pedometer, or a fitness device to track. We will also share a tracking sheet and activity conversion sheet and/or loan you a pedometer if you don’t have a tracking device. Let the NWHU know if you need a pedometer! Submit your step/activity total at the end of each week using an online form. If you are part of a team, send your total to your team captain, who will submit the team total.

If you are participating as an individual, submit your total using the form.

You don’t have to be a ‘super athlete’ to join this challenge! The amount of walking or other activity you fit in every day is up to you. Set your own daily goal — every little bit counts!

Team captains and individuals participating on their own, use this link to register for the challenge: https://forms.office.com/r/Q1Mu0h98FU .

Once registration is complete, watch for an email with more information about the challenge, tracking and reporting. The email will be sent later this week.

It’s almost time to get up, get out and get active!