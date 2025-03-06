Health Unit places new speed sign on Second St. East

A new speed sign will warn you when you breach the speed limit on second street and collect data on traffic habits in town.

Holly Chant is a Health promoter with the Northwestern Health Unit and was key to getting the sign put in place.

“We had the opportunity to apply for a grant through the Ministry of Transportation, they have something called a Road Safety Partnership Grant,” Chant said. “I sit on a few provincial committees around injury prevention, so we were able to submit an application for some funding.”

The speed sign which is permanent, has been erected on Second St. East on the block between Frenette and Reid Avenues on the advice of the OPP and Town of Fort Frances. The Sign warns drivers with a flashing light when they’re over the 50 km/h speed limit and collects data on the number of cars driving in the area as well which can be accessed by the town and law enforcement. It is a sign and not a camera though so does not collect the information of cars driving by.

“We have had a few meetings with the OPP and with the municipality and had some discussions around what would be a good location,” Chant said. “The OPP had felt that this stretch of the road where it’s near a school area would be an appropriate spot.”

Among the group of partners present for a photo opportunity were Rainy River Detachment commander Insp. Greg Given and Staff Sgt. Matt LeBlanc.

They noted the location, with its proximity to the arena, skate park and library as well as a school bus stop and near the beginning of a school zone around Robert Moore School is a prime spot to help increase public safety.

Also present was Town of Fort Frances Mayor Andrew Hallikas who thanked the Health Unit for taking the initiative.

“I just really want to give a large thank you to the Northwestern Health Unit,” the mayor said. “They’re actually amazing community citizens because they’re always at the forefront of doing things that are really good for our community. This sign is just one of the many things that they do and we really appreciate it.”

Back row from left: OPP Insp. Greg Given, Operations and Facilities Manager Travis Rob and OPP Staff Sgt. Matt LeBlanc; front row from left: Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas, and Holly Chant and Carly Miller of NWHU. These community partners have come together to promote health and safety by placing a new speed sign near the Memorial Sports Centre on Second St. East. –Allan Bradbury photo