Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday for Fort Frances

The Town of Fort Frances will accept hazardous waste on Saturday at the Public Works depot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hazardous waste includes anything like aerosol cans, pressurized containers, batteries, old paint cans or anything that could be considered harmful to the environment if disposed of in a landfill.
Residents from around the District are invited as any of the chemicals getting into the local watershed could be hazardous to residents’ health.
Some other items might be:
- paints and stains, and their containers;
- solvents such as thinners for paint, lacquer and contact cement, paint strippers, and degreasers, and their containers;
- used oil filters;
- waste oil;
- oil containers of 30 litres or less for a wide range of oil products, such as engine and marine oils, as well as hydraulic, power steering, and transmission fluids;
- single use, dry cell batteries such as alkaline-manganese, zinc-carbon, lithium, and button cell batteries (e.g., non-rechargeable batteries that are meant to be removed and replaced by the consumer);
- automotive antifreeze (engine coolant) and related containers;
- pressurized containers such as propane tanks and cylinders;
- fertilizers (e.g., plant food or plant nutrients containing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium);
- fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and pesticides, and their containers;
- lead acid car batteries;
- nickel cadium batteries;
- waste flammable liquids (gas, diesel fuel);
- waste aerosols and the containers in which they’re contained;
- ammonia/amine solutions and their containers;
- acids and their containers; and
- bases and their containers.
These items can be dropped off at Public Works at the corner of Fifth Street West and Wright Avenue.