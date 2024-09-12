 

Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday for Fort Frances

12 September 2024
Staff

The Town of Fort Frances will accept hazardous waste on Saturday at the Public Works depot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hazardous waste includes anything like aerosol cans, pressurized containers, batteries, old paint cans or anything that could be considered harmful to the environment if disposed of in a landfill.

Residents from around the District are invited as any of the chemicals getting into the local watershed could be hazardous to residents’ health.

Some other items might be:

  • paints and stains, and their containers;
  • solvents such as thinners for paint, lacquer and contact cement, paint strippers, and degreasers, and their containers;
  • used oil filters;
  • waste oil;
  • oil containers of 30 litres or less for a wide range of oil products, such as engine and marine oils, as well as hydraulic, power steering, and transmission fluids;
  • single use, dry cell batteries such as alkaline-manganese, zinc-carbon, lithium, and button cell batteries (e.g., non-rechargeable batteries that are meant to be removed and replaced by the consumer);
  • automotive antifreeze (engine coolant) and related containers;
  • pressurized containers such as propane tanks and cylinders;
  • fertilizers (e.g., plant food or plant nutrients containing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium);
  • fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and pesticides, and their containers;
  • lead acid car batteries;
  • nickel cadium batteries;
  • waste flammable liquids (gas, diesel fuel);
  • waste aerosols and the containers in which they’re contained;
  • ammonia/amine solutions and their containers;
  • acids and their containers; and
  • bases and their containers.

These items can be dropped off at Public Works at the corner of Fifth Street West and Wright Avenue.

Your Ad Here
Times Web Design
Cousineau Real Estate
Subscribe
Who's Online?
Login to the Digital Edition