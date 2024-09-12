Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday for Fort Frances

The Town of Fort Frances will accept hazardous waste on Saturday at the Public Works depot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hazardous waste includes anything like aerosol cans, pressurized containers, batteries, old paint cans or anything that could be considered harmful to the environment if disposed of in a landfill.

Residents from around the District are invited as any of the chemicals getting into the local watershed could be hazardous to residents’ health.

Some other items might be:

paints and stains, and their containers;

solvents such as thinners for paint, lacquer and contact cement, paint strippers, and degreasers, and their containers;

used oil filters;

waste oil;

oil containers of 30 litres or less for a wide range of oil products, such as engine and marine oils, as well as hydraulic, power steering, and transmission fluids;

single use, dry cell batteries such as alkaline-manganese, zinc-carbon, lithium, and button cell batteries (e.g., non-rechargeable batteries that are meant to be removed and replaced by the consumer);

automotive antifreeze (engine coolant) and related containers;

pressurized containers such as propane tanks and cylinders;

fertilizers (e.g., plant food or plant nutrients containing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium);

fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and pesticides, and their containers;

lead acid car batteries;

nickel cadium batteries;

waste flammable liquids (gas, diesel fuel);

waste aerosols and the containers in which they’re contained;

ammonia/amine solutions and their containers;

acids and their containers; and

bases and their containers.

These items can be dropped off at Public Works at the corner of Fifth Street West and Wright Avenue.