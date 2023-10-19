Halloween Events

Halloween walk-a-bout – Go Wild Outdoors, on Friday October 20 from 10 a.m. To 11:30. Parents and caregivers can meet with their littles in strollers or wagons, for a walk around the neighbourhood to see the Halloween decorations. Meet at the EarlyON Centre, located in the old St. Mike’s School, 820 Fifth Street East. For more information, check out Fort Frances EarlyON Child and Family Centre on Facebook.

Scare in the Square– If you were hoping to catch Scream you’re not too late. Due to poor weather the showing has been postponed to Oct. 24. It will be held at the Sports Complex Auditorium. Film are Rated R and not meant for young viewers, 16+ ONLY. Doors at 7 movie 7:30. Snacks available for cash purchase. Come enjoy a spooktacular time. Soponsored by TBaytel For Good, NCDS and Holmlund Financial.

Monster Mash Dash 5 km. Fun Run/walk– Oct. 27 (PA Day for schools) Registration 1 p.m. 1:30 costume parade and judging, 2 p.m. Race. Mini dance and food to follow. For more info contact Lori 274-8541.

Fort Frances Trunk-or-Treat– October 28, 3-7 p.m. Hosted this year by Fort Frances GM. Circumstances beyond the Library’s control have prevented them from serving as an effective host location this year. By hosting the event before Halloween, we also hope to bring door-to-door trick or treating back in full-force to Fort Frances. For more information or to register your trunk contact Holly with the Beyak Automotive Group or check out the Facebook event Trunk-or-Treat 2023.

Halloween Hootenanny at Manitou Mounds– Goodie bags, Pumpkin carving, Scary S’mores and Monstrous Music free all-ages fun for the whole family. Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m. at the Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre. 340 Ross Road, Stratton.

Jack O’Lantern Jamboree– Saturday Oct. 21come carve a pumpkin as a family or paint a pumpkin by yourself in the Rainy Lake Square from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. They provide the pumpkins and materials, you provide the creativity! There will be a contest, so snap a pic of your pumpkin before you take it home. There will be a photobooth, games, candy, and more. There are limited pumpkins available so registration is required! You can do that at the Library. If it’s a rainy day, the event will be moved to the library to keep us, and the pumpkins, dry.

Tim Burton Double Feature– Tuesday Oct 24 at the Fort Frances Library. Whether you’ve been watching his films since Pee-wee’s Big Adventure released in 1985 or you have no idea who he is, there is no denying the spooky, whimsical charm Burton adds to the films he’s involved with. Come see Frankenweenie (starting at 4 PM) followed by The Nightmare Before Christmas (starting around 5:30 PM) at the library for some cozy, creepy, fun.

Halloween spectacular at the Library– Tuesday Oct 31.Throughout the day on Halloween 10 a.m.- 6p.m. we will be showing spooky movies in the Shaw Room. Come in your costume and make spooky crafts, participate in Halloween activities, eat popcorn and drink hot chocolate. All the fun of Halloween without bundling your costume under a parka.

Couchiching First Nation Trunk or Treat–At CC complex on Halloween night. 5-7 p.m. 15 trunks registered more space available. Contact kourtney.perrault@couchiching.ca.

Lakers host a Halloween Party– At their Oct. 31 game they Lakers are having a Halloween party! The game will feature giveaways, candy and more. Costumes are encouraged.