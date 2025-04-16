Hallikas, Ewald want funding, not strong mayor powers

Following an announcement from the Government of Ontario, giving 169 mayors “strong mayor powers,” two mayors in the district share their thoughts on the new legislation.

Mayor Andrew Hallikas of Fort Frances shared some of his concerns with the broadening of strong mayor powers by the province with the Fort Frances Times and emphasized that mayoral power is not a critical issue for smaller, rural municipalities. Deb Ewald, mayor of Rainy River, echoed much of Hallikas’s concerns, suggesting very few decisions in Rainy River go to a vote, let alone a divisive one.

“These announcements have come before, when they gave strong mayor powers to the mayor of Toronto and then Ottawa,” said Hallikas.

“I’ve been thinking about it and mulling it over ever since. It’s something that I’m not strongly in favour of because I feel that it weakens democracy.”

One reason Hallikas is not strongly in favour of this legislation is that he and the council were not voted into their positions with this in mind.

“Our council members were elected on the fact that they’re going to get one vote, the mayor is going to get one vote, and the majority prevails,” said Hallikas.

“That’s true democracy. But, by granting the mayor additional powers, where, for instance, the mayor could pass a resolution if only one-third of the council votes for it, to me, that weakens democracy. I don’t know if some of those powers are helpful democratically.”

While Hallikas’ first impression is that this provincial legislation weakens true democracy at the municipal level, he outlines the critical issue for municipalities like Fort Frances.

“None of us were elected with this mandate. I can understand the reasoning. Like, they’re saying it’s based on getting much-needed housing in place, and I’m all in on housing and infrastructure,” said Hallikas.

“Small, Northern rural communities, like Fort Frances, our municipality and our [District of Rainy River Services Board], what they need is additional funding. I grant that it could be effective, particularly in larger urban areas. I don’t know if it’s necessarily going to be as effective in smaller rural communities because, as I mentioned, we’re desperate for funding.”

“I could have more authority,” he added.

“But if there’s no financing or funding, you can’t really do a lot with that authority.”

Ewald shared this perspective with Hallikas, suggesting that many projects wouldn’t come to fruition without provincial funds.

“We really can’t afford to do a lot of things unless we have [the support of the] government, [or] a government loan,” said Ewald.

“We’re always looking for funding.”

The dilemma rural Northern Ontario municipalities find themselves in is sizable. Millions of dollars in funding are needed for many municipal projects, yet some only have hundreds of residents.

“We only have a population of 750 people in the town of Rainy River,” said Ewald.

“When I first came on council and I was on council for a three year term before I became mayor, our water and sewer infrastructure was so old and degrading that we couldn’t add another building lot in Rainy River at that time… the main part of town is basically brand new, which is good, but it’s taken, like I said, 21 years to get for that one project. We just don’t have the tax base. We have to take loans out for everything.”

For Hallikas and Ewald, the most important issue facing the well-being of their communities is a lack of funding, not a vote stifled by some council members.

“I would like to have seen some sort of policy in place where small, rural, northern communities are going to get additional funding in order to help them create housing,” said Hallikas.

“If they’re going to do this type of thing, it should be with the next election in mind, because then it gives voters the opportunity to vote for someone, knowing that they will have these powers.”

“Most of our work is consensus,” said Ewald.

“There’s been a few times that it’s gone to a vote, but honestly and truly, in my 18 years, very few have come where I’ve had to vote because usually the mayor is the tiebreaker.”