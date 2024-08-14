Greg Rickford announces funding for Fort Frances projects

FORT FRANCES – The Ontario government is providing more than $583,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to three community infrastructure development projects in the Town of Fort Frances. This investment will improve emergency preparedness and prolong the life of important community assets in Northwestern Ontario.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our government’s commitment to enhancing resilience and quality of life in Fort Frances and across Northwestern Ontario,” said Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora–Rainy River and Minister of Northern Development. “By funding critical projects for community assets like the firehall, the airport, and other local hubs, we are ensuring that our emergency services are well-equipped, our infrastructure is reliable, and our communities remain safe and vibrant – now and into the future.”

The NOHFC has allotted funding for several projects in town. $366,375 has been given for the Town of Fort Frances to renovate the firehall to make it more efficient and safer for emergency responders. $187,500 for the Town of Fort Frances to install a back-up power system at the Fort Frances Municipal Airport to be used as an alternative power supply in the event the main power supply becomes unavailable. $30,000 for the Town of Fort Frances to replace the roof on three community buildings: the Senior Centre Workshop, Mortuary, and Point Park Office.

“The Town of Fort Frances greatly appreciates the financial assistance provided by Minister Rickford and the NOHFC for three important projects that will allow us to renovate our firehall, install a new back-up power system at the Fort Frances Municipal Airport, and replace the roofs on three community facilities,” said Andrew Hallikas, Mayor of the Town of Fort Frances. “Minister Rickford has always been there for the Town of Fort Frances, and we appreciate his dedication to his constituents.”

The NOHFC is committed to economic growth, job creation, and workforce development throughout the North, benefiting communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $835 million in 6,713 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $2.4 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 10,380 jobs.