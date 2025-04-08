Greens add candidate in riding faceoff

The Green Party of Canada has put forward a name in this year’s general federal election, bringing the total number of riding candidates to five.

The Green party announced Eric Arner, an Atikokan-area teacher, would be their candidate in the Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding late last week, meaning that each of Canada’s main political parties now have confirmed representation in the area, according to Elections Canada.

Candidates have also begun making appearances around town ahead of the April 28, 2025, election date. NDP candidate Yuk-Sem Won was in town to open her constituency office on March 29, 2025, and People’s Party of Canada candidate Sabrina Ree will be holding a meet and greet event at the Fort Frances Super 8 at 810 King’s Highway on Thursday evening, April 10, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Fort Frances Senior Centre had been planning on holding two candidate speaking events at the end of this week, hosting incumbent Liberal candidate Marcus Powlowski and Conservative candidate Brendan Hyatt, but these events have been cancelled.

Voters who have registered with Elections Canada should receive their voter information card in the mail by April 11, 2025. The card will tell residents where and when they can vote, how to request voting assistance in advance if needed, and the address of the closest Elections Canada office where they can vote by special ballot.

For more information about the voter information card, or how you can make changes, visit the Elections Canada website.