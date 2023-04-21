Grand Council Treaty #3 holding several nibis walk this week

Grand Council Treaty #3 will be hosting a number of special walks this week for Treaty #3 communities and water keepers to come together and give thanks to the life-sustaining element.

Scheduled to run in Fort Frances, Dryden and Kenora on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the Walking for Nibi will include teachings, a lunch and then walk in prayer, gratitude and protection for our water supply, according to the grand Council Treaty #3 website.

The Fort Frances event will start at the Nanicost Building gymnasium on Thursday morning, and the walkers will make their way to Seven Oaks, where prayers will be said and offerings will be placed into the Rainy River.

Grand Council Treaty #3 also invites Treaty #3 communities and schools to organize and participate in their own water walks and ceremonies within their respective communities.